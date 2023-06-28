Name Release And Update, Whakatāne Homicide Investigation

Whakatāne Police have arrested a further two people in connection with the investigation into the murder of Claude Te Rangiatahua Takao.

A homicide investigation was launched after Mr Takao, 47, of Nukuhou, was located deceased down a bank in Whakatāne on June 1.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Mr Takao and is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today via video link.

A 14-year-old was also arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. They are due to appear in Whakatāne Youth Court today.

A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man have previously appeared in Whakatāne District Court in connection with the investigation, charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

The 25-year-old is due to reappear in Whakatāne District Court today. He will now also face a murder charge.

We hope these arrests will bring comfort to Mr Takao’s family and reassurance that those who commit serious offences will be held to account.

This is an active homicide investigation, and we continue to appeal for information.

Police remain interested in speaking with anyone with knowledge of what happened.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police in our investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report. Please reference file number: 230531/6168.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

