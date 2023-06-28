Update: Serious Crash, Inglewood, New Plymouth - Central
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise that one person has died following
a crash on Mountain Road, Inglewood.
The crash was
reported to Police at 8:15.
One other person was taken
to hospital with serious injuries.
The road remains
closed.
