Arrests Made Following Vehicle Theft Kaiapoi
Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper:
A 23-year-old and a 26-year-old have been
arrested following multiple vehicle
thefts and attempted vehicle thefts in Kaiapoi and the surrounding
Waimakariri area.
Early this morning, Police were called to
reports of two men attempting to
break into vehicles using a metal bar and other tools on Maggie Street.
Upon Police arrival, the men attempted to flee
the scene in a stolen Toyota
Surf, using the vehicle to ram a Police car.
No one was injured.
The pair
exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot,
but were
quickly apprehended.
Both men are due to
reappear In Christchurch District Court on 19 July
on
charges of dangerous driving, assault, unlawful interference with a motor
vehicle and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.
Further charges relating to dishonesty offending are likely.
Police work hard to hold offenders to account.
Fleeing Police not only puts
those involved and Police at risk, but the
community as well.
We are committed to keeping our community safe
and we will not tolerate
dangerous behaviour on our roads, or any type of criminal offending.