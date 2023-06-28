Arrests Made Following Vehicle Theft Kaiapoi

Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper:

A 23-year-old and a 26-year-old have been arrested following multiple vehicle

thefts and attempted vehicle thefts in Kaiapoi and the surrounding

Waimakariri area.

Early this morning, Police were called to reports of two men attempting to

break into vehicles using a metal bar and other tools on Maggie Street.

Upon Police arrival, the men attempted to flee the scene in a stolen Toyota

Surf, using the vehicle to ram a Police car.

No one was injured.

The pair exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot, but were

quickly apprehended.

Both men are due to reappear In Christchurch District Court on 19 July on

charges of dangerous driving, assault, unlawful interference with a motor

vehicle and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Further charges relating to dishonesty offending are likely.

Police work hard to hold offenders to account.

Fleeing Police not only puts those involved and Police at risk, but the

community as well.

We are committed to keeping our community safe and we will not tolerate

dangerous behaviour on our roads, or any type of criminal offending.

