Fatal Crash, Ruatoria

One person has been located deceased following a single-vehicle crash on Matahiia Road, Ruatoria yesterday afternoon.

At around 3pm, Police were notified that a vehicle had been located in the Mata River.

Upon Police arrival, a man was located deceased inside the vehicle.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

Police and Victim Support are supporting the man’s family.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

© Scoop Media

