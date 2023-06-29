Fatal Crash, Ruatoria
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been located deceased following a
single-vehicle crash on Matahiia Road, Ruatoria yesterday
afternoon.
At around 3pm, Police were notified that a
vehicle had been located in the Mata River.
Upon
Police arrival, a man was located deceased inside the
vehicle.
There were no other occupants of the
vehicle.
Police and Victim Support are supporting the
man’s family.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating the circumstances of the
crash.
