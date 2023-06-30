Serious Crash, Northern Motorway, Rosedale - Auckland City

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on the Northern Motorway near the Greville Rd on-ramp.

Police were called just after 6.30am following a collision between a car and motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

One southbound lane heading towards the city is blocked and motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

