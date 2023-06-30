Serious Crash, Northern Motorway, Rosedale - Auckland City
Friday, 30 June 2023, 7:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
crash on the Northern Motorway near the Greville Rd
on-ramp.
Police were called just after 6.30am
following a collision between a car and motorbike.
The
rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital in a
serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit have been
advised.
One southbound lane heading towards the city
is blocked and motorists are being advised to avoid the area
or expect
delays.
