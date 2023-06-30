Geoff And Barbara Stevens Give Back To The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter That Saved Geoff's Life 22 Years Ago

For Geoff and Barbara Stevens, volunteering for their local Aerocool Rescue Helicopter during the annual Chopper Street Appeal is deeply personal. 22 years ago, the couple and a friend were camping at the Te Pakau (Eight Acre) Campsite in the scenic Te Urewera.

They planned to hike one of the stunning walks the next morning. But for Geoff waking up the next day, that plan was scuttled. Feeling unwell and with severe chest pain, Geoff knew he was in no shape to hike, and for Barbara, the reality of being in such a remote location with her husband clearly unwell was daunting.

In a time before cell phones, Barbara had to quickly think on her feet and described bundling Geoff up into their car and drove the long gravel road through the Urewera's, until she found a house with a working telephone. Thankfully, the second house Barbara went to, had a working telephone, and the call was made to Emergency Services.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, which had just been established, was soon dispatched and shortly after Geoff, who was having a critical heart attack, was landing at Whakatane Hospital. Thanks to Barbara's quick thinking and heroic actions, Geoff received the best care possible.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter has been a vital part of emergency medical services in rural areas, completing 118 missions in the past 12 months alone. The highly skilled team of medical professionals and pilots have worked hard to provide critical medical care to those in need, often in challenging and remote locations. In light of their personal connection to the service, Geoff and Barbara have been volunteering for this service for 22 years since his accident and understand the vital role that volunteers play in saving lives. They recognise the importance of community support in enabling the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter to continue its lifesaving work.

When minutes matter – your support saves lives. Donate to this year’s Chopper Appeal, so that your rescue crew can continue to save lives like Geoff’s - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/chopper-appeal

