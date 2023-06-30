Prolific Christchurch Burglar Arrested
Friday, 30 June 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a
number of burglaries, which have occurred in the
Christchurch Hill suburbs over the past two
months.
Yesterday, the Christchurch Police Tactical
Crime Unit arrested the man and recovered a large amount of
jewellery, as well as other valuable items.
The
Tactical Crime Team are now in the process of making contact
with victims of the recent burglaries to try and return the
recovered stolen property.
Photos of any unidentified
property will be placed on to the Canterbury Police Facebook
Page at a future date in the hope it will be
identified.
The man has appeared in court this morning
and has been remanded in custody.
Further burglary
charges are likely.
If anyone has been the subject of
recent burglary and believe their property may have been
recovered, we urge them to report it to Police and give as
much detail as possible about the stolen items.
Please
contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105
and reference
230630/1840.
