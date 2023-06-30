Youth - Off The Screens And On The Tools

Youth Search and Rescue (YSAR) is a youth development organisation based on volunteering. They train rangatahi in Search and Rescue and Emergency Management to become the next generation of volunteers.

On Saturday 24 June, Auckland YSAR students volunteered to help the tamariki of Kauri Flats Primary School to create an outdoor recreation space that entices outdoor exploring, activity, fun and getting mucky.

YSAR got on the tools and put in the mahi to created a sensory garden complete with insect hotels, raised herb and vegetable gardens with two scarecrows to guard it. They planted an avocado grove, set up a mud kitchen and wilderness trail. The heavy work was put to test installing a gravel pathway around a classroom. A stunning mural was painted to incorporate the students and whanau of both Kauri Flats Primary and YSAR.

Ezra Feau, Kauri Flats Primary School - Deputy Principal, expressed his gratefulness and mentioned how mature and responsible he found the students throughout the day, setting a benchmark for his own school to aspire towards.

