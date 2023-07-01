Crash, Kawarau Gorge Road - Southern

Kawarau Gorge Road is blocked following a truck rolling.

The crash between the truck and a van happened around 9:15am near the

intersection with the Roaring Meg Pack Track.

There do not appear to be any injuries but it is expected to take some time

to right the truck.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible.

