Youths Arrested Following Robberies In Tāmaki Makaurau

Inspector Jason Homan:

Four youths have been taken into custody following two aggravated robberies

in Tāmaki Makaurau this morning.

The first occurred at a commercial premises on Mahia Road in Manurewa about

9:20am.

The four people entered the shop armed with weapons, however left with

nothing when a fog cannon and panic alarm were triggered.

Police attended the area and made initial inquiries.

Then around 10:10am, three people entered a commercial premises on Henderson

Valley Road in Henderson, armed with a tyre iron.

They jumped the counter while the shopkeepers were in a back room, stealing

cigarettes.

A fog cannon was activated, and three people got into a car which fled the

scene.

CCTV cameras picked up the vehicle travelling along Great North Road in Glen

Eden, when the Eagle helicopter was able to gain sight of it.

Police units on the ground attempted to use road spikes to stop the vehicle

but this was unsuccessful.

The vehicle fled at speed along the motorway, exiting at Puhinui Road.

It was eventually abandoned at Ngāti Ōtara Park, and Police dog units were

used to track the four occupants who were taken into custody.

Charges are being considered.



