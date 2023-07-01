Youths Arrested Following Robberies In Tāmaki Makaurau
Inspector Jason Homan:
Four youths have been taken
into custody following two aggravated robberies
in Tāmaki Makaurau this morning.
The first occurred at a
commercial premises on Mahia Road in Manurewa
about
9:20am.
The four people entered the shop
armed with weapons, however left with
nothing when a fog cannon and panic alarm were triggered.
Police attended the area and made initial inquiries.
Then around
10:10am, three people entered a commercial premises on
Henderson
Valley Road in Henderson, armed with a tyre iron.
They jumped the counter while the shopkeepers
were in a back room, stealing
cigarettes.
A fog
cannon was activated, and three people got into a car which
fled the
scene.
CCTV cameras picked up the vehicle
travelling along Great North Road in Glen
Eden, when the Eagle helicopter was able to gain sight of it.
Police
units on the ground attempted to use road spikes to stop the
vehicle
but this was unsuccessful.
The vehicle fled at speed along the motorway, exiting at Puhinui Road.
It was eventually abandoned at Ngāti Ōtara
Park, and Police dog units were
used to track the four occupants who were taken into custody.
Charges are
being
considered.