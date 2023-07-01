Fatal Crash, Pukekawa
Saturday, 1 July 2023, 8:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle crash on Pukekawa Churchill Road, Pukekawa
this afternoon.
Police were called at around 2.25pm
after a motorcyclist crashed.
Sadly, the motorcyclist
died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
underway.
