Fatal Crash, Pukekawa

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Pukekawa Churchill Road, Pukekawa this afternoon.

Police were called at around 2.25pm after a motorcyclist crashed.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

