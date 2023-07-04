Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Digital One-stop-shop To Help Visitors And Locals Discover Auckland

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Discover Auckland

Online platform to showcase all Auckland has to offer and simplify trip planning to the region

The launch of a new online platform, Discover Auckland, is set to deliver a one-stop-shop for all visitor-related experiences and events across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Discover Auckland will improve the way locals and visitors discover the region and make it easier to plan a trip to Tāmaki Makaurau, ultimately attracting more visitors and supporting the region’s visitor economy.

The new destination platform is the latest initiative from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency. Featuring listings of things to see and do across Auckland — from food to fun adventures, from day trips to shopping excursions, from annual events to what’s new — Discover Auckland is a dependable resource for all Auckland travel and local destination inspiration and knowledge. Ultimately, it will help promote the Tāmaki Makaurau region, its sub-regions, communities, businesses and events, and further enhance the Auckland brand.

Shelley Watson, Director of Marketing and Communications at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says, “Globally, destination platforms now need to meet the high expectations of travellers in the digital age. With ever shortening attention spans, travellers tend to approach trip planning like a shopping experience, selecting elements of their holiday based on a few moments of online interaction.”

“Up until now, the digital journey for Aucklanders and visitors looking to experience the region has been fragmented with no simple planning, booking or sharing path. The launch of Discover Auckland will directly address this gap in a way that also increases opportunities for visitor growth and increased spend per visit,” says Shelley Watson.

Discover Auckland has been designed using consumer insights and global best practice to digitise and eventually commercialise the Auckland experience. Data from the site will enable Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to tailor visitor attraction campaigns to specific audiences, enhancing the overall user experience.In the future, the platform will be used to help generate income and support the visitor economy.

Shelley Watson says, “Discover Auckland brings Auckland’s unique and award-winning place brand to life digitally. It is our online shop window, our front door to the world, showcasing everything locals and visitors alike need to know to enjoy their experience here. In 2020, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland won the prestigious ‘Place Brand of the Year’ at the global City Nation Place Awards. Successfully delivering Discover Auckland further builds on this and is a great achievement for Tāmaki Makaurau.”

“As well as being something Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is required to deliver in its Statement of Intent 2022 -2025, Discover Auckland will support our region to thrive and compete with other global cities for visitors, talent, students, investment and business. The new platform will specifically support the wide variety of businesses in the visitor economy such as tour operators, cultural organisations, accommodation providers, restaurants, retailers, events, performing arts and music. There will be spill over economic benefits to many other industries,” says Shelley Watson.

Annie Dundas, Head of Visitor Economy at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says, “Discover Auckland will stimulate local demand, appeal to Aucklanders to explore their own region as well as attract visitors from Aotearoa and overseas. It will futureproof Auckland’s legacy and shape our visitor economy industry for many years to come.”

“An added feature of the platform is the ability for users to interact with the site and generate a personalised visitor experience via a special section called ‘collections’. Anyone can curate a collection, essentially an itinerary or list of their favourite Auckland places and attractions — such as cafes, shops, walks, neighbourhoods and restaurants — which is then shareable and can be saved for future use. It’s a unique and innovative feature which we anticipate will have wide appeal,” says Annie Dundas.

Explore the new Discover Auckland platform at: aucklandnz.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Discover Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 