Police respond to vehicle interference in Flat Bush

Four people are facing charges after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Flat Bush overnight.

Residents had seen a group of offenders breaking into at least three vehicles around Amaretto Avenue at around 11pm on Tuesday.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan says residents provided good information, including a description and registration of the vehicle they fled in.

“The Police Eagle helicopter responded to the area and sighted the vehicle, which was stolen,” he says.

“Eagle directed our ground staff to the vehicle’s location, and it was successfully spiked.”

Shortly afterwards the vehicle came to a stop.

Four occupants aged between 14 and 16 were taken into custody without further incident, Inspector Honan says.

All four are facing multiple charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle and will appear in the Manukau Youth Court.

“We know this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be incredibly invasive for our community,” Inspector Honan says.

“I would like to acknowledge residents who observed the offending occurring and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond.”

