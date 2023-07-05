Man Charged Following Woman's Death, Hamilton
Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with murder,
after the death of a woman in Hamilton following an incident
earlier this month.
Police were called to Kahikatea
Drive on the evening of 1 July after a report of a woman
having been seriously assaulted.
She was transported
to hospital, however she sadly died two days
later.
Our sincere condolences are with her family at
this difficult time.
The 25-year-old man is due to
appear in Hamilton District Court
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.
Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More