Man Charged Following Woman's Death, Hamilton

A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with murder, after the death of a woman in Hamilton following an incident earlier this month.

Police were called to Kahikatea Drive on the evening of 1 July after a report of a woman having been seriously assaulted.

She was transported to hospital, however she sadly died two days later.

Our sincere condolences are with her family at this difficult time.

The 25-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

