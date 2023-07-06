Information Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Hastings

Police are asking for the public’s help after an aggravated robbery in

Hastings on Tuesday.

About 7.30pm, a man entered a store on Fitzroy Ave and presented a weapon,

demanding money.

He allegedly took the cash register and then fled, getting into a red/maroon

four-door sedan and leaving the area.

The store owner suffered minor injuries during the incident and was

understandably very shaken by what had occurred.

Police are now working to identify and locate the offender.

We’re asking anyone who recognises this man or his distinctive clothing to

please come forward and speak with us.

You can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting 230704/8865.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

