Information Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Hastings
Thursday, 6 July 2023, 5:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help after an
aggravated robbery in
Hastings on Tuesday.
About
7.30pm, a man entered a store on Fitzroy Ave and presented a
weapon,
demanding money.
He allegedly took the cash
register and then fled, getting into a
red/maroon
four-door sedan and leaving the
area.
The store owner suffered minor injuries during
the incident and was
understandably very shaken by what
had occurred.
Police are now working to identify and
locate the offender.
We’re asking anyone who
recognises this man or his distinctive clothing to
please
come forward and speak with us.
You can contact Police
by calling 105 and quoting 230704/8865.
Information
can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800
555
111.
