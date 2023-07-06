Investigation into Mount Roskill robbery continues

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan, Auckland City CIB:

The investigation into an aggravated robbery in Mount Roskill on Wednesday evening is continuing today.

The two victims who received moderate injuries were treated overnight and have since been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.

We will be ensuring support is in place for both them and their families.

Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of our community during this incident and we know the public share this view.

We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for other’s safety during this brazen robbery.

The community can be assured that Police are taking this incident seriously and our investigation team are working to hold those responsible to account.

Our investigation is still in the early stages, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information who has not yet spoken to Police.

You can contact us anytime through our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230705/2116 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police will continue to provide updates as our investigation progresses.

