3 people arrested following aggravated burglary, Napier
Detective Sergeant Dan Scott:
Three people have been
arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at
a
jewellery store in Napier this week.
Police were
notified of the incident at Pascoes on Hastings Street
just
before 5pm on Wednesday 5 July.
A 19-year-old male
was arrested yesterday following a search warrant
in
Hastings.
He is now facing a range of charges in
relation to Wednesday’s incident as
well as other charges stemming from the search warrant.
These charges
include unlawful possession of a firearm and
aggravated
burglary.
He is due to appear in Hastings District Court today (8 July).
Also arrested yesterday
were two male youths aged 14 and 16, who are also
facing a range of charges in relation to their offending.
They are due to appear in Manukau Youth Court today (8 July).
Police are yet to locate a fourth person, a youth,
also wanted in relation to
the same offending.
These
four young people have been offending between Auckland and
Hawkes Bay
for the last four days and are believed to be responsible for a number of
stolen vehicles and burglaries.
Further charges are likely.
A small amount
of the stolen jewellery has been recovered, but a
significant
amount is still outstanding.