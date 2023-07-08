3 people arrested following aggravated burglary, Napier

Three people have been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at a

jewellery store in Napier this week.

Police were notified of the incident at Pascoes on Hastings Street just

before 5pm on Wednesday 5 July.

A 19-year-old male was arrested yesterday following a search warrant in

Hastings.

He is now facing a range of charges in relation to Wednesday’s incident as

well as other charges stemming from the search warrant.

These charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated

burglary.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court today (8 July).

Also arrested yesterday were two male youths aged 14 and 16, who are also

facing a range of charges in relation to their offending.

They are due to appear in Manukau Youth Court today (8 July).

Police are yet to locate a fourth person, a youth, also wanted in relation to

the same offending.

These four young people have been offending between Auckland and Hawkes Bay

for the last four days and are believed to be responsible for a number of

stolen vehicles and burglaries.

Further charges are likely.

A small amount of the stolen jewellery has been recovered, but a significant

amount is still outstanding.

