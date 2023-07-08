1 lane open, McLeans Island Road - Canterbury
Saturday, 8 July 2023, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One lane has now re-opened on McLeans Island Road after the
earlier fatal
crash this morning.
Stop-go traffic
control is in place.
Police advise motorists to take
extra care in the area and expect delays.
ENDS
