Ulster Street clear following fatal crash - Waikato
Ulster Street has reopened after this morning's fatal crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More
Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings
The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives
New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More
In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More
Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures
A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More
Green Party: Pledge To Renters
The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More