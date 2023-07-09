Information sought following aggravated robberies, Flagstaff

Hamilton Police investigating two aggravated robberies in Flagstaff yesterday

are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The first incident occurred about 3.30pm in a car park beside Flagstaff Park,

where two individuals were approached by two men wearing black clothing and

balaclavas, armed with weapons.

They demanded phones from the victims, who fled, however one of them was then

assaulted, receiving scrapes and bruises, and their phone was stolen.

The offenders then left the area in a vehicle.

Later, about 7pm, Police were called to River Road, after four offenders

arrived in two vehicles and entered a liquor store armed with weapons.

They took a number of items before fleeing in a stolen silver Toyota Axio,

registration QBG553, which has since been recovered.

The shop assistants were not hurt during the incident but were understandably

shaken.

Police are now working to locate the offenders in each of these cases, and to

establish whether there is any link between the incidents.

We’d like to hear from anyone who has information about either incident or

the people involved.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number P055261730 in

reference to Flagstaff Park, or P055263594 in reference to River Road.

