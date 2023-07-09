Information sought following aggravated robberies, Flagstaff
Hamilton Police investigating two aggravated robberies in
Flagstaff yesterday
are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
The first incident occurred
about 3.30pm in a car park beside Flagstaff Park,
where two individuals were approached by two men wearing black clothing and
balaclavas, armed with weapons.
They
demanded phones from the victims, who fled, however one of
them was then
assaulted, receiving scrapes and bruises, and their phone was stolen.
The offenders then left the area in a vehicle.
Later, about 7pm, Police were called
to River Road, after four offenders
arrived in two vehicles and entered a liquor store armed with weapons.
They took a number of items before fleeing in a
stolen silver Toyota Axio,
registration QBG553, which has since been recovered.
The shop assistants were not hurt
during the incident but were
understandably
shaken.
Police are now working to locate
the offenders in each of these cases, and to
establish whether there is any link between the incidents.
We’d
like to hear from anyone who has information about either
incident or
the people involved.
If you can help,
please call 105 and quote file number P055261730
in
reference to Flagstaff Park, or P055263594 in reference to River Road.