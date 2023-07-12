Update - Body Located, Waitārere Beach
Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the person located deceased on
Waitārere Beach on Monday 10 July, was the 49-year-old
woman reported missing from Palmerston North on 22
June.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and
the matter has been referred to the Coroner.
Police
extend our condolences to the
family.
