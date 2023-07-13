Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Barnardos Teams Up With Stroke Foundation To Launch Their New Online Support Platform

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: Barnardos

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand has launched a new online support platform to help tamariki and rangatahi whose parents, family members or caregivers have experienced a stroke.

When a stroke happens in the family, everything changes in an instant. It can be hard for children and young people to know where to turn for support. It brings uncertainty and trauma when seeing someone they love go through this. Their role in the family may change, they may have to take on more responsibility or provide caring support. It is often a time of complete upheaval for everyone.

That’s why the Stroke Foundation has partnered with youth ambassador Edna Swart to create a series of videos, Q&As, and online resources to answer young people’s questions about life after stroke, all of which can be accessed by visiting familyandstroke.org.nz.

Edna was only 14 years old when her own mother experienced a stroke on a long-haul flight from Aotearoa to South Africa to see family. She describes the experience as ‘traumatising’.

“In a way, my mum never came home from South Africa,” Edna explains. “Her rehab took place in hospitals and retirement homes. That was the hardest thing for me to reconcile. Suddenly, no one was around, and I felt like nobody understood me, and I struggled with having to take on a lot more responsibility, when I was also in the middle of the normal teenage struggles we all go through.”

“That’s why it’s so important that young people have somewhere to turn when their mum or dad has a stroke – to answer their questions and to remind them they’re not alone.”

As well as accessing videos and information about stroke, young people can also access support from Barnardos' 0800 What’s Up service website. 0800 What’s Up is a free national helpline and chat service for tamariki and rangatahi aged between five and 19. Their trained counsellors help young people build resilience, support them to solve their own problems, and learn different ways to cope. It’s free, confidential, and available seven days a week.

Barnardos’ General Manager, Child and Family Services, Jo Harrison, says:

“Sometimes children and young people need someone outside their family and peer group to talk to, and that’s why our 0800 What’s Up service exists. No issue is too small or too big for our trained counsellors – young people should reach out if they need to be heard.

“Our early intervention approach means that we focus on helping build resilience, empowering tamariki and rangatahi by supporting them to solve their own problems, providing tools and strategies before things get too hard.”

Stroke Foundation CEO Jo Lambert says:

"I was 19 when my mother had her stroke, so know first-hand what this feels like. When people experience a stroke, the picture is often extremely complicated for them, and for those close to them.

When stroke turns worlds upside down, someone also needs to think about the impact on the young people affected, what they’re going through, and what the future holds. It is a time of stress and uncertainty for everyone, and so these support resources have been developed with those young people in mind. We want to support them, and provide reassurance that there is help available when stroke changes their lives forever."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Barnardos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 