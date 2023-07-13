Barnardos Teams Up With Stroke Foundation To Launch Their New Online Support Platform

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand has launched a new online support platform to help tamariki and rangatahi whose parents, family members or caregivers have experienced a stroke.

When a stroke happens in the family, everything changes in an instant. It can be hard for children and young people to know where to turn for support. It brings uncertainty and trauma when seeing someone they love go through this. Their role in the family may change, they may have to take on more responsibility or provide caring support. It is often a time of complete upheaval for everyone.

That’s why the Stroke Foundation has partnered with youth ambassador Edna Swart to create a series of videos, Q&As, and online resources to answer young people’s questions about life after stroke, all of which can be accessed by visiting familyandstroke.org.nz.

Edna was only 14 years old when her own mother experienced a stroke on a long-haul flight from Aotearoa to South Africa to see family. She describes the experience as ‘traumatising’.

“In a way, my mum never came home from South Africa,” Edna explains. “Her rehab took place in hospitals and retirement homes. That was the hardest thing for me to reconcile. Suddenly, no one was around, and I felt like nobody understood me, and I struggled with having to take on a lot more responsibility, when I was also in the middle of the normal teenage struggles we all go through.”

“That’s why it’s so important that young people have somewhere to turn when their mum or dad has a stroke – to answer their questions and to remind them they’re not alone.”

As well as accessing videos and information about stroke, young people can also access support from Barnardos' 0800 What’s Up service website. 0800 What’s Up is a free national helpline and chat service for tamariki and rangatahi aged between five and 19. Their trained counsellors help young people build resilience, support them to solve their own problems, and learn different ways to cope. It’s free, confidential, and available seven days a week.

Barnardos’ General Manager, Child and Family Services, Jo Harrison, says:

“Sometimes children and young people need someone outside their family and peer group to talk to, and that’s why our 0800 What’s Up service exists. No issue is too small or too big for our trained counsellors – young people should reach out if they need to be heard.

“Our early intervention approach means that we focus on helping build resilience, empowering tamariki and rangatahi by supporting them to solve their own problems, providing tools and strategies before things get too hard.”

Stroke Foundation CEO Jo Lambert says:

"I was 19 when my mother had her stroke, so know first-hand what this feels like. When people experience a stroke, the picture is often extremely complicated for them, and for those close to them.

When stroke turns worlds upside down, someone also needs to think about the impact on the young people affected, what they’re going through, and what the future holds. It is a time of stress and uncertainty for everyone, and so these support resources have been developed with those young people in mind. We want to support them, and provide reassurance that there is help available when stroke changes their lives forever."

© Scoop Media

