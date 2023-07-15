Information sought following aggravated robbery, Linwood
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 5:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
14 July
Police are asking for the public’s help
after an aggravated robbery at a McGregors Road premises
yesterday.
About 7.45pm, four offenders entered the
store, presented weapons, and demanded cash and
items.
Fortunately there were no injuries, however the
shop attendants are understandably very distressed by what
has occurred.
The offenders then left the scene in a
vehicle, a stolen silver Toyota Mark-X, registration
PJK805.
We are now asking for the public’s help in
identifying those involved.
If you recognise any of
these people, or have information about the incident or
those involved, we would like to hear from you.
Please
call 105 and quote file number 230713/3933.
You are
also able to share information anonymously through Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Zaporizhzhia - At the start of June, Ukraine’s defense ministry released a PR video of soldiers holding single fingers to their lips and vowing silence - “Shhh” - around their up-coming offensive operations.
Under MMP, not even megatons of public exposure to an unattractive party leader can turn a pumpkin into a prince. The outcome of MMP elections is almost always decided by partnerships between teams that sit on roughly the same side of the political divide.
See also Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence