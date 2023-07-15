Information sought following aggravated robbery, Linwood

14 July

Police are asking for the public’s help after an aggravated robbery at a McGregors Road premises yesterday.

About 7.45pm, four offenders entered the store, presented weapons, and demanded cash and items.

Fortunately there were no injuries, however the shop attendants are understandably very distressed by what has occurred.

The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle, a stolen silver Toyota Mark-X, registration PJK805.

We are now asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

If you recognise any of these people, or have information about the incident or those involved, we would like to hear from you.

Please call 105 and quote file number 230713/3933.

You are also able to share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

