Fatal Crash, Whangarei
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman has died in a single car crash in Whangarei early
this morning.
Emergency services were called to
Whareora Road, at the intersection with Paranui Valley Road,
in Tikipunga about 3:25am.
The vehicle had gone
through a fence, down a bank, coming to rest in a
creek.
The sole female occupant was located
deceased.
The Serious Crash Unit is making inquiries
into the circumstances of the crash.
Motorists are
asked to avoid travelling Whareora Road until around 8:30am
today while the car is
removed.
