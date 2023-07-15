Fatal Crash, Whangarei

A woman has died in a single car crash in Whangarei early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Whareora Road, at the intersection with Paranui Valley Road, in Tikipunga about 3:25am.

The vehicle had gone through a fence, down a bank, coming to rest in a creek.

The sole female occupant was located deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit is making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid travelling Whareora Road until around 8:30am today while the car is removed.

© Scoop Media

