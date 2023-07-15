Man Arrested After Fleeing Driver Incident, Horowhenua
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been arrested following a fleeing driver
incident in Horowhenua.
Shortly before 12.30pm Police
came across a stolen vehicle in Foxton.
The vehicle
was not pursued, but plans were put in place for road spikes
to be used.
The vehicle avoided the spikes, and
continued down the road a short distance where it has hit a
number of parked vehicles.
It then collided with a
stationary vehicle in the middle of Grey Street in Shannon,
where community were together at an event celebrating
Matariki.
An officer suffered a head injury while
attempting to apprehend the driver of the offending
vehicle.
The driver is now in Police custody, and the
Police officer is receiving medical
attention.
