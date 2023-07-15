Missing Young Person Located, Kaitaia
The young person reported missing in Kaitaia on 10 July has been located and is safe and well.
Police wish to thank everyone who assisted in locating this person.
The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More
“The Green Party’s Income Guarantee is a commitment to every New Zealander that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. A key part of this is a plan to cut taxes for 95% of New Zealanders. For 3.7M people that means more money to pay for life’s essentials such as kai for their family." More
Graham Adams: Co-governance Smoulders In Election Run-up
NZ's general election on 14/10 will be to some extent a judgment on the extensive co-governance policies implemented by the Ardern-Hipkins administration. In an odd coincidence, it's likely that will also be the day Australians vote in a referendum to decide whether Aboriginals & Torres Strait Islanders win a constitutional right to a permanent body advising the government on matters affecting Indigenous peoples. More
The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression. Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More
Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform
Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More
In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More