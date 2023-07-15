Update – Ōpōtiki homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson, Field Crime Manager, Bay of Plenty Police:

Police continue to make enquiries into the death of Steven Taiatini, who died in Ōpōtiki on Friday 9 June.

Our investigation so far has uncovered a series of violent incidents in Ōpōtiki that led up to Steven’s death the day he died.

Nine people have been arrested so far, including for aggravated burglary, firearms offences, and violent offences.

These people are now before the courts

Our enquiries into the full circumstances of Steven’s death are ongoing, and we know there are witnesses who are yet to come forward to speak with us.

We also believe there are video recordings of incidents that occurred that day in the community.

Police urge any witnesses who haven’t yet come forward to please do so.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen or who possesses video footage from that day to also get in touch.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 230610/2652, or online using “Update Report”.

