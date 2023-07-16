Update: Search, Mavora Lakes
Sunday, 16 July 2023, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Mike Bowman, Area Commander Southland
Police:
The two children reported missing in Mavora
Lakes area have been located and are safe and well.
At
around 10am today searchers located the two children,
one-and-a-half kilometres from the campground in a clearing
near the lake. They have been transported back to the Search
and Rescue base and are being assessed by medical
staff.
Police wish to thank everyone who was involved
in the search overnight and this morning, including
volunteers who travelled from around the Southern region to
join the
search.
