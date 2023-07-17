Search And Rescue Operation, Akatarawa Forest
Monday, 17 July 2023, 7:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Search and Rescue teams have been deployed
after two people were
reported overdue from an off-road
motorcycle ride in Akatarawa Forest, Upper
Hutt last
night.
Police were called at around 9.40pm after the
pair failed to return at the
expected time of
5pm.
The pair’s 4WD vehicles were located at the
entrance.
Search and rescue teams were deployed in the
area last night and the search
will recommence at first
light this morning.
Updates will be provided
proactively when
available.
