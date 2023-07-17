Search And Rescue Operation, Akatarawa Forest

Wellington Search and Rescue teams have been deployed after two people were

reported overdue from an off-road motorcycle ride in Akatarawa Forest, Upper

Hutt last night.

Police were called at around 9.40pm after the pair failed to return at the

expected time of 5pm.

The pair’s 4WD vehicles were located at the entrance.

Search and rescue teams were deployed in the area last night and the search

will recommence at first light this morning.

Updates will be provided proactively when available.

© Scoop Media

