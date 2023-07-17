Update - Missing men located, Akatarawa Forest
Monday, 17 July 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Constable Selena Blaney
The two men reported
missing in Akatarawa Forest have been located and are safe
and well.
The men were located at around 9.30am after
an extensive land search in the area.
They have been
assessed by ambulance and are reported to be
uninjured.
Police and Land Search and Rescue, civilian
volunteers and Westpac Rescue helicopter assisted with the
search.
Police would like to thank everyone involved
in the search overnight and this morning, especially those
who volunteered their
time.
