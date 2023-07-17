Update - Missing men located, Akatarawa Forest

Constable Selena Blaney

The two men reported missing in Akatarawa Forest have been located and are safe and well.

The men were located at around 9.30am after an extensive land search in the area.

They have been assessed by ambulance and are reported to be uninjured.

Police and Land Search and Rescue, civilian volunteers and Westpac Rescue helicopter assisted with the search.

Police would like to thank everyone involved in the search overnight and this morning, especially those who volunteered their time.



