Building A Better Tauranga Through Community Funding

There are some amazing groups doing great things for our community and Tauranga City Council wants to make sure funding support is provided in the right way.

Community Services General Manager Barbara Dempsey says Council is reviewing its Community Funding Policy to achieve a better overview of who receives funding, how funding is provided, and to ensure a consistent funding approach.

“The changes we are proposing to our Community Funding Policy will give us better oversight of our funding streams and give community groups greater awareness of how funding is allocated and what opportunities are available,” says Barbara.

Council provides a range of funding and in-kind support for groups with the goal of creating positive change and improved wellbeing in the community.

“Providing funding for community-led projects and activities helps us achieve our shared vision for Tauranga, to prioritise nature, lift each other up, and fuel possibility,” says Barbara.

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) Tauranga Manager Claire Hine says communities are at their strongest when everyone is working together.

“CAB is a powerful and valuable resource that is available to everyone for free, as we receive funding to operate. We are fortunate to have the support of Tauranga City Council who have been our major funder for many years.”

“Funding support has enabled the CAB to move to a new premise this year, with a large interview room that we are using for our clinics.”

“As the cost of living rises, many of our whānau are feeling the strain. Being able to provide support, advice and information helps people make better informed decisions, and creates more positive outcomes that make them feel more connected to their community”.

The power of funding is echoed by Wish4Fish General Manager Tony Pearce, who utilises grants to make a profound impact on the lives of people living with physical disabilities or mental unwellness.

“Through Council’s Community Grants we have been able to provide Wish4Fish trips for over 400 residents and their carers.”

“By delivering inclusive and memorable fishing experiences, we aim to enhance the well-being, confidence, and overall quality of life of our participants,” says Tony.

Councils’ Community Funding Policy was adopted in 2021 with the intention for it to become an overarching policy that sets our general approach to all community funding.

Now, we want to hear what you think about the draft revised Community Funding Policy and the changes we are proposing.

Community consultation opens on Monday, 17 July 2023 and will run until 5pm Sunday, 13 August 2023.

Find out more and take the survey.

