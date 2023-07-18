Murphys Road Upgrades Finished

Murphys Road infrastructure and upgrade works – which began in January 2022 – are complete.

Project Engineer Mark Power thanked residents for their patience while the various works were underway.

“We appreciate it has been disruptive and want to thank residents and other road users for their patience in what has been a multi-faceted project,” he said.

The work involved three different procedures - the laying of new power cables by Marlborough Lines, a sewer upgrade and the replacement of a water main. They had to be done separately due to safety and separation issues and because different contractors were involved.

“The Murphys Road watermain upgrade is complete apart from a short section of the old watermain which will be filled with concrete in the next two weeks,” Mark said. “This project followed on from Marlborough Lines installing multiple underground cables, and Summerset and Council installing the sewer pressure mains. The watermain is the last planned works for the near future.”

The infrastructure work was required to support the future expansion of housing and other development in Springlands.

Mark Lucas, Contract Manager at Schick Civil Construction (left) and Mike Cooper, Council’s Project Engineer, give the Murphys Road watermain upgrade a final check

© Scoop Media

