Papamoa Hills Night Walk Supporting Locals With Breast Cancer

Clean brisk air, laughter, fun, friends and whānau, endless stars, twinkling lights, an adventure in the dark…. you get all this on the Papamoa Hills Night Walk.

This much-loved community fundraising event is on Saturday 5th August and is raising vital funds for locals facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

“We are so excited to have the Papamoa Hills Night Walk back for 2023. It is a wonderful event, and we love seeing everyone out and enjoying the pure magic of it,” says Helen Alice, Manager of Breast Cancer Support Services Trust.

The walk begins at the car park on Poplar Lane and treks through forest and farmland to the summit of Papamoa Hills Culture and Heritage Park before winding down at Summerhill Mountainbike Park.

The event has staggered start times to ensure people have ample space and tranquillity to enjoy the walk while taking in the breathtaking view of the ever-changing light and stars.

At the top, participants are greeted with a hot drink, supper, and music all under the beautiful night sky. When ready, walkers are transported by minivan back to their car.

As well as being a fun adventure for the moderately fit, the Night Walk provides a meaningful time to remember our loved ones who have had or are going through breast cancer.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased online at

www.breastcancerbop.org.nz/fundraising

© Scoop Media

