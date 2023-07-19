Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wānaka's Lakefront To Welcome Historical Tiles And A Walk Down Memory Lane

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Work is set to get underway next week to install historical tiles along Wānaka’s lakefront as part of finishing touches to Stage Two of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan.

The tiles mark the completion of a reimagined Millennium Pathway. The newly named Te Ara Maumahara acts as a memory lane or path, noting significant events to have taken place in the world, Aotearoa New Zealand, and in Wānaka and the Upper Clutha between c.1000 – 2000.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Ken Bailey shared his anticipation for the landmark taking its place in amongst the upgrades completed on Wānaka’s lakefront last year.

“Te Ara Maumahara provides an amazing opportunity to acknowledge those who have come before us and the moments that matter, both here, throughout Aotearoa, and out in the big, wide world,” said Mr Bailey.

“Once these tiles are in place, I’m sure residents and visitors alike will find their strolls along the lake’s edge that much more enjoyable with a bit of a blast from the past added into the mix.”

645 etched historical tiles will be installed next to the shared pathway that runs between McDougall Street and Dungarvon Street, each one marked with symbols denoting the event or events that took place, and whether it was of international, national, local or Kāi Tahu significance.

Several different designs of the tiles were etched and tested to make sure Te Ara Maumahara meets community expectations, with a working group formed in 2022 to work on the reimagined landmark and to honour and protect the original legacy of the now-deconstructed Millennium Pathway.

Mr Bailey acknowledged the dedication and generosity of Dr Michael Stevens, Ed Waddington, the Upper Clutha Historical Records Society, and QLDC Parks Officer Diana Manson in helping to shape what promised to be a feature many would continue to cherish on Wānaka’s lakefront.

“We’ve had amazing contributions from the community to make sure Te Ara Maumahara showcases an extensive breadth of information relevant to Wānaka and the Upper Clutha, and celebrates our little place in the world,” said Mr Bailey.

“Furthermore, this feature wouldn’t be possible without the amazing work undertaken by caring and committed members of the community who first envisaged and then created the Millennium Pathway.”

Work to install Te Ara Maumahara will start on Monday 24 July 2023 is expected to take four-to-six weeks to complete. Installation is weather dependent, with temperatures required to be above five degrees Celsius for the tiles to be laid successfully.

Sections of the shared pathway on Wānaka’s lakefront will be temporarily closed while tiles are being installed, but an alternative route provided alongside the pathway for pedestrians to use.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-Right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Change The Tax System To Support Struggling Households

“Last week Labour decided to rule out implementing a wealth tax or a capital gains tax. While inflation has eased slightly, we know that thousands of families are still struggling to afford the basics. We must build an Aotearoa that works for everyone, with a fairer tax system to pay for it,” says Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More


Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More

ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 