Food Insecurity – Meeting The Need

In June, Visionwest opened Manaaki Kai, the first social supermarket of its kind in Tāmaki Makaurau. A month on, almost 230 shoppers have passed through, feeding almost 850 people with over $35,000 worth of food. At the same time, the food parcel service at Visionwest has continued to supply up to 400 food parcels per week.

This comes with the reminder that the food insecurity challenge for many New Zealanders is very real. For many, the struggle to put food on the table is a new experience as they deal with sharp rises in the cost-of-living and the need to make choices about what to spend their limited income on.

Manaaki Kai, Visionwest’s social supermarket, looks like a small, regular supermarket, with shelves stocked with the things whānau need. But it works a bit differently. Depending on the size of their household, whānau are allocated a number of points. As they shop, they choose how they spend their points, selecting the groceries they need.

Each shopper is asked to contribute which offers dignity to whānau and helps sustain the work of the social supermarket. Bethany, one of the first shoppers at Manaaki Kai enthused about the ability to choose her food, “This is so good. This week I thought I was going to have to choose between petrol to get to work or food, but I was able to afford both. What’s more, I have food allergies. Picking my own groceries meant I was able to avoid foods that are not so good for me in favour of those foods that I can eat.”

The establishment and ongoing viability of Manaaki Kai was made possible by a partnership between Visionwest and Foodstuffs North Island. A Foodstuffs North Island representative explain, “Foodstuffs North Island has made a commitment to be ‘Here for NZ’ and supporting Visionwest is one of the ways we make good on that commitment to support access to healthy and affordable food and to help local communities to thrive.”

In order to continue to grow the social supermarket Visionwest are soon to hold their second annual Giving Day. For 24 hours from 10 am on Tuesday 25 July, any donation made on www.givingday.org.nz will be doubled thanks to Foodstuffs North Island and other supporters.

Every dollar given to Giving Day will go towards turning hunger into hope by providing food for those who might otherwise go without.

