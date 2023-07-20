Update Hato Hone St John Response To Auckland Shooting

Hato Hone St John's thoughts and prayers remain with everyone who has been impacted by today’s shooting events in central Auckland today (Thursday, 20 July, 2023).

Our ambulance crews were called to attend an incident at a construction site on Queen Street at 7.20am this morning, where there were reports of an active shooter inside.

Hato Hone St John responded with five ambulances, four rapid response vehicles, four manager vehicles, a Command Unit, a Major Incident Support Team Unit and Major Incident Tent.

Three people including the perpetrator lost their lives in the events that unfolded, and a further 10 people sustained critical to minor injuries.

We would like to acknowledge the bravery of our ambulance crews that responded to this incident.

Fortunately this type of incident in New Zealand is rare but when events like this happen, the safety of our people is always our priority. We have various welfare tools and supports available to assist our people involved in today’s incident, which we offer and apply for as long as required.

Due to the serious nature of this incident the New Zealand Police is the lead agency for continuing media enquiries.

Despite today’s tragic event, our Hato Hone St John Event Health Services team will be at the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Auckland’s Eden Park tonight. Our EHS team has been working hard behind the scenes to provide health services in the lead up to and for the duration of the tournament.

