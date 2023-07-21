Appeal for information following aggravated robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help after an aggravated robbery at a premises on Lincoln Road, Addington, overnight.

About 3.50am, a man entered a service station and approached the counter, presenting a firearm.

The attendant has then been asked to hand over cash from the till.

The man has then left the scene on a bicycle.

We are now working to identify and locate the alleged offender.

If you have any information about the man pictured, please call Police immediately.

You can get in touch by calling 105, or online using “Update Report”. [1]

Please quote file number 230721/0141.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

