Appeal for information following aggravated robbery
Friday, 21 July 2023, 12:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help after an
aggravated robbery at a premises on Lincoln Road, Addington,
overnight.
About 3.50am, a man entered a service
station and approached the counter, presenting a
firearm.
The attendant has then been asked to hand
over cash from the till.
The man has then left the
scene on a bicycle.
We are now working to identify and
locate the alleged offender.
If you have any
information about the man pictured, please call Police
immediately.
You can get in touch by calling 105, or
online using “Update Report”. [1]
Please quote
file number 230721/0141.
You can also give information
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
