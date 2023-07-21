Incident At Auckland Ferry Building

Police are currently in attendance at an incident in Auckland CBD.

Police were alerted to two people at the top of the Auckland Ferry Building on Quay St at about 12.15pm.

At this stage there is no immediate threat to the public, however Police have cordoned off the area as a precaution.

One person remains atop the building, while the other is inside the clocktower.

Police negotiators are on scene and are engaging with the people involved.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

© Scoop Media

