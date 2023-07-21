Incident At Auckland Ferry Building
Friday, 21 July 2023, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently in attendance at an incident in
Auckland CBD.
Police were alerted to two people at the
top of the Auckland Ferry Building on Quay St at about
12.15pm.
At this stage there is no immediate threat to
the public, however Police have cordoned off the area as a
precaution.
One person remains atop the building,
while the other is inside the clocktower.
Police
negotiators are on scene and are engaging with the people
involved.
We will continue to provide updates as they
become
available.
