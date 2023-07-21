Update: Incident At Auckland Ferry Building
Friday, 21 July 2023, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to a Police spokesperson.
A
situation at the Auckland Ferry Building as been resolved
without incident.
Two people are now in custody
following the incident in Auckland CBD this
afternoon.
Police were alerted to two people at the
top of the Auckland Ferry Building on Quay St at about
12.15pm.
Police spent several hours negotiating with
the two people, who have been bought down from the top of
the building safely.
Police would like to reiterate
there was no risk to the public throughout this
incident.
Charges are being
considered.
