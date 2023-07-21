Man Charged Following Burglaries, Hastings

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two recent burglaries

in the Hastings area.

The first burglary occurred at a premises on Te Mata Road, Havelock North on

15 July.

Police were called after the premises was broken into and items were stolen.

Police attended and made initial enquiries.

The second burglary occurred at a commercial premises on Heretaunga Street,

Hastings yesterday (20 July).

Police were called to the premises at around 5.55am following an alarm

activation.

A man was located inside the building taking items and attempted to flee the

scene.

He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was seized.

Police then executed a search warrant and recovered various stolen items

which have since been returned to their owners.

As a result of the search warrant, Police were also able to link the man with

the Te Mata Road burglary.

He was charged in relation to both incidents and was due to appear in

Hastings District Court today (21 July).

Police are continuing to investigate whether he is linked to other burglaries

in the area.

We hope this arrest brings reassurance to the community that we work hard to

hold offenders to account.

