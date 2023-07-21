Man Charged Following Burglaries, Hastings
Friday, 21 July 2023, 8:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two
recent burglaries
in the Hastings area.
The first
burglary occurred at a premises on Te Mata Road, Havelock
North on
15 July.
Police were called after the
premises was broken into and items were stolen.
Police
attended and made initial enquiries.
The second
burglary occurred at a commercial premises on Heretaunga
Street,
Hastings yesterday (20 July).
Police were
called to the premises at around 5.55am following an
alarm
activation.
A man was located inside the
building taking items and attempted to flee
the
scene.
He was subsequently arrested and his
vehicle was seized.
Police then executed a search
warrant and recovered various stolen items
which have
since been returned to their owners.
As a result of
the search warrant, Police were also able to link the man
with
the Te Mata Road burglary.
He was charged in
relation to both incidents and was due to appear
in
Hastings District Court today (21 July).
Police
are continuing to investigate whether he is linked to other
burglaries
in the area.
We hope this arrest brings
reassurance to the community that we work hard to
hold
offenders to
account.
