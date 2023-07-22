Police Seek Information Following Assault, Rotorua

Police are seeking information after a woman was located with unexplained serious injuries in Rotorua.

The woman was located on Wrigley Road around 2am but is believed to have received the injuries at a separate location.

She was transported to Waikato Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine what has occurred.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] using update report.

Please reference file number: 230722/4164

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

