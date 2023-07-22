Police Seek Information Following Assault, Rotorua
Saturday, 22 July 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information after a woman was located
with unexplained serious injuries in Rotorua.
The
woman was located on Wrigley Road around 2am but is believed
to have received the injuries at a separate
location.
She was transported to Waikato Hospital
where she remains in a stable condition.
Enquiries are
ongoing to determine what has occurred.
If you have
any information that may assist Police in our investigation,
please contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
[1] using update report.
Please reference file number:
230722/4164
Alternatively, you can report any
information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111
