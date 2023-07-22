Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Incident At Auckland Ferry Building

Saturday, 22 July 2023, 6:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The two people at the top of the Auckland Ferry Building yesterday have been
charged and are appearing in court.

The pair are both charged with Being Unlawfully in a Building.

A 65-year-old man has been bailed and is due in Auckland District Court on
Monday, while a 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due in
court today [Saturday].

