Update: Incident At Auckland Ferry Building

The two people at the top of the Auckland Ferry Building yesterday have been

charged and are appearing in court.

The pair are both charged with Being Unlawfully in a Building.

A 65-year-old man has been bailed and is due in Auckland District Court on

Monday, while a 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due in

court today [Saturday].

