Serious Crash, Piha - Waitematā
Saturday, 22 July 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle
collision on Piha Road,
Piha this evening.
Police
were called at around 5.15pm.
Initial indications
suggest one person is in a critical condition and
two
people are in serious conditions.
The road is
currently closed while emergency services work at the
scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use
an alternate route as there
are no diversions.
The
Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are
underway.
