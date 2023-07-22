Serious Crash, Piha - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Piha Road,

Piha this evening.

Police were called at around 5.15pm.

Initial indications suggest one person is in a critical condition and two

people are in serious conditions.

The road is currently closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route as there

are no diversions.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

