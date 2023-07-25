Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Creative Projects In Stratford Get 9k Boost

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford’s Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) has awarded $9,184 to eight creative projects in their latest round of arts funding.

Councillor Ellen Hall, Stratford CCS Assessment Committee Chair, says Stratford District has a strong, diverse, and creative community which was reflected in the proposals that came through.

“We’re funding school productions, a hip hop dance programme, and exhibitions and workshops in a range of different disciplines,” says Councillor Hall.

Young people are big winners in this round, with over half of the funds awarded going towards creative projects for tamariki and rangatahi.

“It’s really important to encourage our young people to take part in the arts,” says Councillor Hall. “School productions and workshops are a great way to bring kids together to explore their creativity, give them new experiences, and grow their confidence.”

CCS is a partnership between Stratford District Council and Creative New Zealand. The scheme funds arts projects that increase the range and diversity of local arts, strengthens participation, and enhances the local arts sector. The next round for the Stratford district will be open from Monday 31 July 2023.

Recently, three new Stratford CCS Committee members were confirmed; Tracey Reynolds, who is an active member of the local theatre scene with experience leading youth productions, Helene Fourier, a creative working in a wide variety of mediums, and Sally Flintoff, a keen crafter with strong links in the local community.

The committee also welcomed Councillor Tongaawhikau and Councillor Hall, who was appointed the new Committee Chair.

Stratford District’s successful applicants from the latest funding round are:

Applicant Project Funding 
Zeal Education Trust - Taranaki Hip Hop dance School Holiday programme $1,094 
Stratford High School School Production – Madhouse Production $935 
Yellow Eye Dunedin Primary School workshop and show with award winning duo ARO $1,360 
Toko School School Production – The Wizard of OZ $1,746 
Aotearoa Quilters Taranaki Exhibition – Threads of Time $1,420 
Justin Morgan Art Exhibition – ABOARD; what’s in the suitcase? $1,832 
Stratford Floral Art Group Floral Art Workshops $450 
Taranaki Embroiderers Biennial Exhibition Exhibition – The Majesty of the Needle $977 

More information about Stratford’s Creative Communities Scheme, including application criteria, can be found at www.Stratford.govt.nz/CCS

