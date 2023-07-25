Creative Projects In Stratford Get 9k Boost
Stratford’s Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) has awarded $9,184 to eight creative projects in their latest round of arts funding.
Councillor Ellen Hall, Stratford CCS Assessment Committee Chair, says Stratford District has a strong, diverse, and creative community which was reflected in the proposals that came through.
“We’re funding school productions, a hip hop dance programme, and exhibitions and workshops in a range of different disciplines,” says Councillor Hall.
Young people are big winners in this round, with over half of the funds awarded going towards creative projects for tamariki and rangatahi.
“It’s really important to encourage our young people to take part in the arts,” says Councillor Hall. “School productions and workshops are a great way to bring kids together to explore their creativity, give them new experiences, and grow their confidence.”
CCS is a partnership between Stratford District Council and Creative New Zealand. The scheme funds arts projects that increase the range and diversity of local arts, strengthens participation, and enhances the local arts sector. The next round for the Stratford district will be open from Monday 31 July 2023.
Recently, three new Stratford CCS Committee members were confirmed; Tracey Reynolds, who is an active member of the local theatre scene with experience leading youth productions, Helene Fourier, a creative working in a wide variety of mediums, and Sally Flintoff, a keen crafter with strong links in the local community.
The committee also welcomed Councillor Tongaawhikau and Councillor Hall, who was appointed the new Committee Chair.
Stratford District’s successful applicants from the latest funding round are:
|Applicant
|Project
|Funding
|Zeal Education Trust - Taranaki
|Hip Hop dance School Holiday programme
|$1,094
|Stratford High School
|School Production – Madhouse Production
|$935
|Yellow Eye Dunedin
|Primary School workshop and show with award winning duo ARO
|$1,360
|Toko School
|School Production – The Wizard of OZ
|$1,746
|Aotearoa Quilters Taranaki
|Exhibition – Threads of Time
|$1,420
|Justin Morgan
|Art Exhibition – ABOARD; what’s in the suitcase?
|$1,832
|Stratford Floral Art Group
|Floral Art Workshops
|$450
|Taranaki Embroiderers Biennial Exhibition
|Exhibition – The Majesty of the Needle
|$977
More information about Stratford’s Creative Communities Scheme, including application criteria, can be found at www.Stratford.govt.nz/CCS