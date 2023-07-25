Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Partnerships Help With Swift Response To Ram Raid

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Another joint effort between Police and camera operators for Hamilton City Council has resulted in the early detection of a ram raid style burglary overnight resulting in four arrests.

Police responded to the incident at a commercial premises in Barton Street just before 10.30pm (24 July) after reports a vehicle was used to gain access to it. The alleged offenders then left the scene in a second vehicle. Police units have then located this vehicle and signalled for it to stop however, the driver refused to comply and fled from Police.

Road spikes were successfully deployed by officers but, the vehicle continued to flee. Shortly after, the vehicle has crashed into a parked car and the occupants, who were not injured from the crash, fled on foot.

One person was arrested at the scene and another three were tracked by a Police dog team and taken into custody a short time later.

Four young people will be appearing in the Hamilton Youth Court today charged with a number of related offences.

Police investigations have determined that the same four young people were also involved in an aggravated robbery which occurred at a dairy on Avalon Drive at 7.30pm, on the same evening.

Two offenders entered the store armed with a hammer and a crowbar and stole cash from the till before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

“The ongoing relationship with the Hamilton City Council has enabled Police to receive information in real time prompting an early response with critical information about the offenders and vehicle used,” says Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie, Hamilton Area Manager: Youth and Community.

“This was critical in the fast apprehension of those involved with the camera operator detecting the offending as it was happening.

“Police take ram raids and aggravated robberies seriously and investigate every reported occurrence and receiving real time information from our partners and the community assists us in holding those who commit these offences to account.”

Council’s Director of City Safe, Kelvin Powell, thanks his team for their continued vigilance behind the scenes in keeping Hamiltonians safe, and for their role in the arrests.

“Our team works hard to ensure that Hamilton is a safe and vibrant city, and it’s a 24/7 job,” says Kelvin.

“We’re committed to enhancing the safety of our city with investment into CCTV.

“We’re also pleased that with further support from central government, we’re able to continue to expand our CCTV network, and increase our ability to assist police with tracking and locating offenders in real time.”

