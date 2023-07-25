Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lake Taupō Volunteer Fire Brigade Is Welcoming The Community For Its First-ever Open Day

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 6:12 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The brigade is excited to host its inaugural community open day on Saturday 29 July at its station at 17 Matai Street Taupō from 11am to 2pm. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

This is a great opportunity to go and learn about what the brigade does. The event will be a fun day out for the kids, with a whole range of activities for all ages, as well as a heavy focus on fire safety and a chance to talk to the firefighters about their experiences with the brigade.

There will be opportunities to get first-hand experience in the trucks and see for yourself how the different appliances operate at a scene. Alongside this will be a sausage sizzle and refreshments, a Virtual Reality experience of what it’s like to be in a smoke-filled house, a bouncy castle for the young ones and more!

The volunteer brigade houses three teams of firefighters and support roles, which it is looking to recruit for.

Urban firefighters respond to a range of incidents and are often the first to the scene of an emergency. Incident types include medical emergencies, fires, motor vehicle accidents and weather-related events.

Rural firefighters respond to rural fires such as forestry, rural farms and buildings.

The Operational Support team respond to emergencies to support the operations of the urban and rural firefighters and often other first responders such as police and St John ambulance.

Brigade support volunteers are key to the brigade’s success. They complete administrative tasks and other duties that keep the brigade running smoothly.

Taupō is fortunate to have paid professional firefighters, situated at the Lake Terrace fire station. The volunteer brigade, situated in Matai Street, is thrilled to be able to support and partner with them in emergency situations.

Lake Taupō Volunteer Fire Brigade station controller Tony Nield says the amalgamation of the brigade’s three volunteer crews make it a perfect opportunity to showcase what they do.

“We are really excited to be hosting our first community open day and welcoming the community onto our station. It’s been three years since we moved the volunteers up to 17 Matai Street.

“We are looking forward to demonstrate what we do as volunteer firefighters and welcome the community to our station,” Tony says.

“It gives the community a true understanding of what we do, not only as a fire brigade but also as an emergency service. What other organisation offers the opportunity to get out and do emergency service work - not many!”

The brigade has had multiple sponsorships from companies around town including Sign On, Lake FM, Printing.com Taupō and More FM.

“We are very lucky to have such a supportive community of businesses and we thank them all very much for their support,” Tony says.

The open day will run from 11 am to 2 pm at the Lake Taupō Volunteers Fire Station on Matai Street this Saturday, 29th July. Everyone is welcome.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 

EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election, and that requires a shift in attitude says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA). More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 