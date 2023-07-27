Council Welcomes New Cadet Cohort To Piki Ake Programme

Starting a new job can be a mix of nerves and excitement, but for four local young people joining the Piki Ake cadetship programme, those nerves were eased with a special welcome last month.

Piki Ake, which means ‘to ascend’, was launched by Tauranga City Council and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) in October 2022 to help reduce local youth unemployment and improve social and economic wellbeing in our communities.

The new cohort of cadets were welcomed by council and MSD staff at a whakatau, marking the continuation of the transformative programme.

Among the staff in attendance were the cadets’ new team members, many of whom shared stories of their own career starts in similar programmes, and the first cohort of cadets who offered words of advice and camaraderie to their new colleagues.

Dannielle Teaupaku was part of the first intake of cadets, and now nine months into her role, she has flourished with a growing sense of self and has gained further experience in a new team.

“The cadetship has been a life-changing experience for me. When I came into this opportunity it was a real financial change for my whānau, but it was also a huge change for myself – my confidence, my sense of belonging, and the belief that I can make my way in this world," says Dannielle.

The 12-month programme provides young people the opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience in fixed-term entry level roles at council.

With wrap-around support and training in work and life skills, cadets are empowered to make positive life and career choices that shape their future.

At completion of the programme, cadets will be equipped with more skills and confidence to transition out of Tauranga City Council and gain employment within another organisation or apply for positions within council – a positive outcome that will create ripple effects that extend to all involved, including the community.

James Bassett-Gittings joined council as a cadet in October. After learning and developing skills during his time in the Contact Centre, he has recently secured a permanent position as a Contact Centre Advisor.

He says the experience has had a profound impact on his life. “The people I’ve met and the relationships I’ve built have been life-changing. I’m not the same person I was a couple of years ago."

Marlene Herewini, Employment Pathways Lead at Tauranga City Council, says the programme is about supporting and developing rangatahi to pursue their own personal career aspirations.

“The outcome we’re looking for is that each cadet comes out of the 12 months with a sense of purpose about what they want to do with their future. Along the way we hope to open doors of opportunity and connections that will aid them in achieving those goals.”

The cadetship programme is designed to prioritise long-term growth and development rather than offering a short-term solution, explains Tauranga City Council Learning & Development Programme Manager Sonia Appleby-Maine.

“We’re quite deliberate about it not being a six-week programme, but actually taking the time to really embed and ensure the cadets are able to do their growing at the right pace.

“The programme is an opportunity for council to expand our provision of learning opportunities beyond our staff and into the community. It’s the right thing to do for our community, but also for us, because our future as a council needs to be about new ideas and young people.”

The new cohort of cadets will work in roles across council’s Libraries, Digital Services, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Community Development teams.

The cadetship is one strand of a broader employment pathways programme being implemented by council.

Council’s other initiative, Tauranga Moana Futures, focuses on local tertiary students gaining practical experiences in the form of project and team-based work to apply their academic study, growing their local government experience and supporting our local talent pipeline.

To learn more about the cadetship programme, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/pikiake.

