Arrest Made Following Series Of Dirt Bike Incidents

One person has been arrested in relation to anti-social road user behaviour in the Nelson and Richmond area.

Police have this morning executed a search warrant at a Nelson address in relation to several dirt bike incidents.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and summonsed to appear in court on several driving related charges.

Police would like to thank the community for providing information which helped lead to a swift arrest.

We take this offending seriously and work hard to hold these offenders to account.

Anyone with information on dangerous road user behaviour is asked to report it to Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

© Scoop Media

