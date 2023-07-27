Arrest Made Following Series Of Dirt Bike Incidents
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been arrested in relation to anti-social
road user behaviour in the Nelson and Richmond
area.
Police have this morning executed a search
warrant at a Nelson address in relation to several dirt bike
incidents.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and
summonsed to appear in court on several driving related
charges.
Police would like to thank the community for
providing information which helped lead to a swift
arrest.
We take this offending seriously and work hard
to hold these offenders to account.
Anyone with
information on dangerous road user behaviour is asked to
report it to Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if
it is after the
fact.
