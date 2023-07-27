Search Continues Across Christchurch For Yanfei Bao

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

Police have been out in large numbers across Christchurch today as teams work

to locate and return Yanfei Bao to her family.

The investigation into the disappearance of Ms Bao was escalated to a

homicide investigation yesterday.

Since then, the Police National Dive Squad has been on the water in the

Halswell River.

The squad has been assisted by Surf Lifesaving personnel throughout the

operation, supporting Police as they search along the river’s banks in

Inflatable Rescue Boats.

The Dive Squad is utilising sonar technology to search beneath the surface of

the water and identify anything that may be of interest.

Staff in New Brighton Road and Lake Terrace Road and in the suburb of

Greenpark have been conducting grid searches of the area.

We remain committed to finding Ms Bao and more people are expected to join

the search tomorrow.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving,

Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and

AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) are expected to be on the

ground, water and in the sky tomorrow taking part in the search.

The helicopters will be assisting with an aerial search, predominantly of

Lake Ellesmere.

Police would like to thank all the personnel and volunteers from our partner

agencies for the time and commitment they have given to this operation.

The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of

the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday

19 July.

Anyone who saw the silver Nissan Dualis after 12:30pm and before 10:45pm is

urged to contact Police.

Information can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going online

to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

© Scoop Media

