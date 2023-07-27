Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Search Continues Across Christchurch For Yanfei Bao

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 6:12 pm
New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

Police have been out in large numbers across Christchurch today as teams work
to locate and return Yanfei Bao to her family.

The investigation into the disappearance of Ms Bao was escalated to a
homicide investigation yesterday.

Since then, the Police National Dive Squad has been on the water in the
Halswell River.

The squad has been assisted by Surf Lifesaving personnel throughout the
operation, supporting Police as they search along the river’s banks in
Inflatable Rescue Boats.

The Dive Squad is utilising sonar technology to search beneath the surface of
the water and identify anything that may be of interest.

Staff in New Brighton Road and Lake Terrace Road and in the suburb of
Greenpark have been conducting grid searches of the area.

We remain committed to finding Ms Bao and more people are expected to join
the search tomorrow.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving,
Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and
AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) are expected to be on the
ground, water and in the sky tomorrow taking part in the search.

The helicopters will be assisting with an aerial search, predominantly of
Lake Ellesmere.

Police would like to thank all the personnel and volunteers from our partner
agencies for the time and commitment they have given to this operation.

The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of
the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday
19 July.

Anyone who saw the silver Nissan Dualis after 12:30pm and before 10:45pm is
urged to contact Police.

Information can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going online
to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

