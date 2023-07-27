Search Continues Across Christchurch For Yanfei Bao
Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:
Police have been
out in large numbers across Christchurch today as teams
work
to locate and return Yanfei Bao to her family.
The investigation into the disappearance of Ms
Bao was escalated to a
homicide investigation yesterday.
Since then, the Police National Dive Squad
has been on the water in the
Halswell River.
The
squad has been assisted by Surf Lifesaving personnel
throughout the
operation, supporting Police as they search along the river’s banks in
Inflatable Rescue Boats.
The Dive Squad is utilising sonar technology to
search beneath the surface of
the water and identify anything that may be of interest.
Staff in New
Brighton Road and Lake Terrace Road and in the suburb
of
Greenpark have been conducting grid searches of the area.
We remain committed to finding Ms Bao and more
people are expected to join
the search tomorrow.
Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR
volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving,
Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and
AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) are expected to be on the
ground, water and in the sky tomorrow taking part in the search.
The
helicopters will be assisting with an aerial search,
predominantly of
Lake Ellesmere.
Police would like
to thank all the personnel and volunteers from our
partner
agencies for the time and commitment they have given to this operation.
The investigation team
continues to be interested in hearing from members of
the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday
19 July.
Anyone who saw the
silver Nissan Dualis after 12:30pm and before 10:45pm
is
urged to contact Police.
Information can be
given to Police via 105, either by calling or going
online
to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.
Please reference file number 230720/5911.