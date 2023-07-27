Search For Person, Kinloch, Taupo

Last night Police and LANDSAR volunteers searched for Jan Burton, missing in the Kinloch area.

Police Eagle Helicopter assisted with the search.

Today search teams including search dogs have been out again, searching a wide area of interest. At this time Ms Burton has not been located.

Police and Ms Burton’s family are increasingly concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with the efforts to locate her.

If you have any information that could assist with search efforts, please to contact Police on 105, referencing event number P055454939.

