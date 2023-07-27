Search For Person, Kinloch, Taupo
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 7:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Last night Police and LANDSAR volunteers searched for Jan
Burton, missing in the Kinloch area.
Police Eagle
Helicopter assisted with the search.
Today search
teams including search dogs have been out again, searching a
wide area of interest. At this time Ms Burton has not been
located.
Police and Ms Burton’s family are
increasingly concerned for her welfare and would like to
hear from anyone who has information that could assist with
the efforts to locate her.
If you have any information
that could assist with search efforts, please to contact
Police on 105, referencing event number
P055454939.
